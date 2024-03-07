PM to visit Srinagar today for first time since abrogation of Article 370

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his first visit to Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, will unveil a slew of development projects valued at over Rs 6,400 crore and address a public rally in Srinagar on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the officials said tight security arrangements have been made for the visit of the prime minister.

Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers all along the routes to be taken by Prime Minister Modi during his stay in Srinagar while barricades have been established at many places to prevent movement of the people during his visit, they said.

Drones and CCTV cameras are being used for surveillance while foot patrolling by the security forces has been intensified in a two-kilometre radius around the venue.

Marine commandos have been deployed in Jhelum river and Dal Lake to prevent the use of these water bodies for any subversive activities, the officials said. Modi is slated to participate in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ program at the stadium, inaugurating initiatives worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore to bolster the agricultural sector in the Union Territory, as per an official statement.

Amidst the looming Lok Sabha elections and mounting pressure from Opposition parties for Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister’s visit holds significant political weight, sparking speculation about his stance on the matter.

The BJP-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Ahead of Modi’s visit, several schools along his route have been closed for Wednesday and Thursday, while board exams scheduled for Thursday have been postponed until next month.

During his visit, Modi is expected to launch nationwide tourism projects worth over Rs 1,400 crore under the ‘Swadesh Darshan’ and ‘PRASHAD’ schemes, including an integrated development project for the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

Additionally, he will distribute appointment letters to nearly 1,000 newly recruited government employees in Jammu and Kashmir and interact with beneficiaries of various central schemes, including women achievers, farmers, and entrepreneurs.

The prime minister will also initiate the ‘Holistic Agriculture Development Programme,’ aimed at bolstering the region’s agricultural economy by providing skill development training to around 2.5 lakh farmers and establishing 2,000 farmers’ service centres.

In alignment with his vision to enhance tourist experiences across India, Modi will launch tourism facilities in various circuits and projects aimed at developing pilgrimage and tourist sites nationwide.

To gauge public sentiment on tourism, Modi will unveil the ‘Dekho Apna Desh People’s Choice 2024’ initiative and initiate the ‘Chalo India Global Diaspora’ Campaign, encouraging the Indian diaspora to promote tourism in India.