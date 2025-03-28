PM to visit RSS founder’s memorial in Nagpur

Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a visit to RSS founder Dr K B Hedgewar’s memorial in Nagpur on March 30 and lay the foundation stone of the extension building of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre.

The memorials of Hedgewar and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s second Sarsanghchalak M S Golwalkar are located at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur’s Reshimbagh area.

PM Modi will visit these memorials on March 30, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule told reporters here on Thursday.

“PM Modi will be arriving here at 9.30 am. He will lay foundation stone of the extension building of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre. He will also be visiting RSS Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir, Reshimbagh and Deekshabhoomi as well as the Solar Explosives plant,” Bawankule said. Modi will also visit Deekshabhoomi, where Dr B R Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers in 1956, Bawankule said.