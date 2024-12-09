PM to visit Rajasthan and Haryana today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on Monday during which he will inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024.

He will also visit Haryana the same day and will launch the LIC’s Bima Sakhi Yojana and lay the foundation stone of the main campus of the Maharana Pratap Horticultural University in Panipat.

PM Modi will travel to Jaipur and at around 10:30 am, he will inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC), a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said. Thereafter, he will travel to Panipat and at around 2 pm, launch LIC’s Bima Sakhi Yojana and lay the foundation stone of the main campus of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University. In Rajasthan, Modi will inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 and the Rajasthan Global Business Expo at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) and address the gathering on the occasion.

The theme of the Investment Summit to be held from December 9 to 11 this year is ‘Replete, Responsible, Ready’.

The Summit will host 12 sectoral thematic sessions on the themes of water security, sustainable mining, sustainable finance, inclusive tourism, agri-business innovations and women-led startups among others, the statement said.

Eight country sessions will also be held during the Summit with participating countries on the themes like ‘Water Management for Livable Cities’, ‘versatility of Industries- manufacturing and beyond’ and ‘Trade & Tourism.’