PM to visit Manipur on Sep 13, unveil projects worth Rs 8,500 crore

Imphal: In the first official confirmation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Manipur, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel on Friday said the PM will arrive in the state on September 13 to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore. The prime minister will first arrive in Churachandpur from Mizoram, and then proceed to Imphal, he said. "In line with his commitment to inclusive, sustainable and holistic development of Manipur, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur," the CS said at a press conference here.

The PM will also inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal. "The PM's September 13 visit to Manipur will pave the way for peace, normalcy, and growth in the state," he said. The prime minister will interact with internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Imphal, he added.