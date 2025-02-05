PM to visit Maha Kumbh Mela today, take holy dip at Sangam around 11 am

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday and take a holy dip at the Sangam around 11 am, his office said.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

Modi will visit the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 on February 5 and take a dip at the Sangam and offer prayers to Maa Ganga around 11 am, it said.

In line with his commitment to promote and preserve India's spiritual and cultural heritage, Modi has consistently taken proactive steps to enhance infrastructure and facilities at pilgrimage sites, the statement said.

During his visit to Prayagraj earlier on December 13, 2024, Modi inaugurated 167 development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore, improving connectivity, amenities and services for the general public.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in Prayagraj and the Maha Kumbh Mela area on Tuesday ahead of the prime minister's visit.

The Maha Kumbh, being held after 12 years, has so far drawn over 38 crore pilgrims from across India and the world, according to the Uttar Pradesh government, which is hosting the mega fair.