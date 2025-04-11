PM to visit Anandpur Dham in MP today

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Anandpur Dham in Ashoknagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, where he is set to take part in a public programme, officials said.

Anandpur Dham is located in Anandpur village of Isagarh tehsil. It is about 30 km from Ashoknagar district headquarters and about 215 km from Bhopal.

PM Modi will take darshan and perform pooja at Guru Ji Maharaj temple in Isagarh around 3.15 pm. An hour later, he will participate in a public programme at Anandpur Dham and address a gathering on the occasion, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a release. Anandpur Dham has been established for spiritual and philanthropic purposes. Spread over an area of 315 hectares, it houses a modern gaushala (cowshed) with over 500 cows and runs agricultural activities under Shri Anandpur Trust campus, it said.

The trust has been operating a charitable hospital in Sukhpur village, schools in Sukhpur and Anandpur and various Satsang Centers across the country, the release added.

This is PM Modi’s second visit to MP this year. Earlier, he visited Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur district on February 23, and inaugurated the Global Investors Summit in state capital Bhopal the next day.