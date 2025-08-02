PM to unveil Rs 2,200-crore projects in Varanasi today

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Saturday, where he will inaugurate

and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth more than Rs 2,200 crore.

The visit is part of the government’s continued efforts to transform Varanasi into a modern urban

centre while preserving its cultural and religious heritage.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public meeting around 11 am after inaugurating a series of infrastructure, health, education, tourism, and power projects.

Among the key highlights is the release of the 20th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, under which over Rs 20,500 crore will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of more than 9.7 crore farmers across the country.

This will take the total disbursed amount under the scheme to more than Rs 3.90 lakh crore.

On the infrastructure front, Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several road projects including the widening of the Varanasi–Bhadohi road, the Chhitauni–Shool Tankeshwar road, and the construction of a railway overbridge at Hardattpur.

New projects also include roadworks in Dalmandi, Lahartara–Kotwa, Gangapur, and Babatpur, and the construction of railway overbridges at two major crossings — LC No 22C and the Khalispur yard — to ease traffic congestion.