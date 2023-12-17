PM to unveil projects worth over Rs 19k cr on 2-day Varanasi visit

New Delhi: In his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, PM Modi will launch a slew of development projects worth over Rs 19,000 as in his 25-hour visit he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 37 projects aimed at transforming the landscape of Kashi and Purvanchal.



The highlight of the first day was the inauguration of the second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam at Namo Ghat, where Prime Minister Modi will flag off the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express.

The train, journeying from Kanyakumari to Varanasi, symbolises a cultural exchange between Tamil Nadu

and Kashi.

On the second day of the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra program at Barki Gram Sabha of Sewapuri development block.

He would give 37 projects worth Rs 19,155 crore to Kashi and Purvanchal, encompassing roads and bridges, health and education, police welfare, smart city and urban development projects, railways,

and airports.