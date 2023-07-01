PM to undertake two-day Purvanchal visit

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to Purvanchal, starting July 7 where he will participate in the centenary celebration of Gita Press in Gorakhpur and inaugurate an international cricket stadium in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.



During his visit, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate a Rs 1,800 crore project in Varanasi and make a stopover in Kushinagar to inaugurate an Agriculture University and address a public rally.

The highlight of the visit is the closing ceremony of the centenary celebration of Gita Press in Gorakhpur, which the Prime Minister will attend. Lalmani Tiwari, the manager of Gita Press, announced that the Prime Minister will unveil the book “Shiv Mahapuran” on this auspicious occasion.

Gita Press, Gorakhpur, was honored with the prestigious Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2021. However, the organization declined the accompanying cash reward of Rs 1 crore, suggesting that the government allocate the amount to other deserving causes while accepting the award itself. The Gandhi Peace Prize, established in 1995, includes a cash prize of Rs 1 crore, a citation, a plaque, and a traditional handicraft/handloom item.

Although declining the cash reward, Gita Press expressed gratitude for receiving the citation. The BJP workers associate the PM’s visit with the ongoing Sampark Mahabhiyan, a campaign commemorating Modi’s nine-year tenure at the Center. They view this tour as the commencement of the party’s election campaign for Uttar Pradesh from Purvanchal. Recalling the Prime Minister’s previous visit in December 2021, where he inaugurated the Fertilizer Factory and AIIMS in Gorakhpur, BJP workers see this tour as another opportunity to rally support for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The presence of MLAs from Gorakhpur during the inauguration programme emphasises its political significance.

The BJP members are confident that Modi’s participation in the Gita Press centenary celebration, along with the foundation stone laying of the Agricultural University in Kushinagar, will strengthen the party’s cultural campaign and ensure a resounding victory in the elections.