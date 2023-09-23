PM to sound poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh, address mega meet of BJP workers on Sept 25

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sound the poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh by addressing a BJP’s ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ at Jumboori ground in Bhopal on September 25.



The Prime Minister will also culminate the five Jan Ashirwad Yatras (JAY), a mass people outreach campaign of the BJP’s state unit, to seek blessings from the public ahead of the Assembly polls. The first JAY was launched on September 3 by party’s national chief, JP Nadda. The Assembly polls are scheduled in November this year in the state.

“Modi Ji is a global leader and he has raised the country’s respect at the world level. He is a mascot for Madhya Pradesh as he has given the state a lot in the sense of development and welfare of people,” MP Home minister and senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra told Millennium Post. “The party workers are excited to welcome our leader, Modi ji, to the state. After his address, the workers will be filled with a zeal to go into the election battle taking a resolution of the grand victory,” Mishra also said.

BJP has launched the five yatras from different places Chitrakoot, Neemuch, Mandla and Khandwa, which was flagged off by Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari.

BJP’s state chief VD Sharma said that the immense support of the people has been given to the yatras, and during the 21 days, the yatras covered 10880 kilometre distance and 223 Assembly constituencies. It is an outcome of the work done by the state and Central governments in people’s welfare, he said. BJP claimed that around 10 lakh party workers would participate in the event.

The party’s state unit has been organising the Karyakarta Mahakumbh to observe the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay, a stalwart of the Saffron party and mobilise the party workers ahead of the last three Assembly elections.

“To listen to his loving leader and mark the birth anniversary of the Deendayal Upadhyay Ji, lakhs of selected and identified party workers from across the 65,000 booths of the state will take part in the mega party workers’ meet,” Raghvendra Sharma, office secretary of BJP’s state unit said.