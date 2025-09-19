PM to lay foundation stone for nuclear project in Raj

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a nuclear power project in Rajasthan’s Banswara on September 25.

He will also address a public rally in Banswara. BJP state president Madan Rathore visited Banswara Thursday to review the preparations of the meeting.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Banswara on September 25 to lay the foundation stone for a major atomic energy project. The proposed project is expected to involve an investment of Rs 45,000 crore and will mark a significant milestone for Rajasthan in the field of energy development,” he said.

“This is a major achievement for the state. Preparations are underway and party leaders and workers are involved in the preparations,” Rathore said.

He said Governor Haribhau Bagade, CM Bhajanlal Sharma and other leaders will be attending the programme.

Rathore said the atomic energy project will contribute to India’s growing self-reliance in the energy sector.

“This project aligns with PM Modi’s vision of an aatmanirbhar Bharat, where the country stands on its own feet in sectors such as electricity, water, and education,” he said.

Targeting Congress, Rathore said that the forces trying to divide society for political gains should be discouraged.