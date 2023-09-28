PM to launch ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ on Sept 30

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a unique week-long programme for aspirational blocks in the country called ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ at the Bharat Mandapam here on Saturday, his office said.



‘Sankalp Saptaah’ is linked to the effective implementation of Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP). The nationwide programme was launched by the Prime Minister on January 7, 2023.

Prime Minister Modi will launch a unique week-long programme for aspirational blocks in the country called ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ at Bharat Mandapam here on September 30, 2023 at around 10 am, a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

It aims to improve governance at the block level in order to enhance the quality of life of citizens, the PMO said.

It is being implemented in 500 aspirational blocks across 329 districts in the country.