PM to launch Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express virtually today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Puri and Howrah on Thursday virtually, the rail ministry informed on Wednesday. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will grace the programme at Puri station, from where the train will commence its inaugural run.

The train will pass through Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, and Balasore districts in Odisha and Paschim Medinipur, and Purba Medinipur districts in West Bengal. The train will provide a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience for rail users, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate several railway projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore in Odisha on the same day, scheduled at around 12.30 pm, including- laying the foundation stone of the redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack railway stations. The redeveloped stations will have all modern amenities providing a world-class experience to the rail passengers. The Prime Minister will dedicate 100 per cent electrification of the rail network in Odisha. This will reduce the operating and maintenance cost and reduce reliance on imported crude oil. He will also dedicate the doubling of the Sambalpur-Titlagarh rail line, a new broad gauge rail line between Angul-Sukinda, the third line connecting Manoharpur-Rourkela-Jharsuguda-Jamga and a new broad-gauge line between Bichhupali-Jhartarbha.