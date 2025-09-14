PM to launch development projects worth Rs 36,000 cr

Maligaon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on September 15 to dedicate and inaugurate a wide range of development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore, giving a major boost to infrastructure and connectivity in the state.

A major focus of the visit will be on the railway projects, which will mark a historic step in strengthening Bihar’s transport network.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Araria – Galgalia (Thakurganj) New Railway Line, fulfilling a long-pending demand for direct connectivity between Araria and Kishanganj districts. The project is a landmark initiative executed by NF Railway on behalf of Indian Railways, with expenditure of over Rs 4,410 crore.

Covering nearly 111 km and comprising several major & minor bridges and 15 stations, this project after inauguration will provide a vital boost to passenger and freight connectivity in the Seemanchal region. It will also open up enhanced cross-border trade opportunities with Nepal, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of Bihar.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the Bikramshila – Katareah Rail Line project, worth over Rs 2,170 crore, which will provide a new rail link across the river Ganga.

Alongside these projects, the PM will flag off four new train services that will open-up new avenues of connectivity and convenience. The regular services of these trains include train No. 15701 (Katihar –Siliguri) Express via the Araria–Galgalia New Line, that will depart from Katihar daily at 05:00 am from 17-09-2025 to reach Siliguri at 10:15 am same day.

Similarly, train No. 26301 (Jogbani- Danapur) Vande Bharat Express will depart from Jogbani from September 18 daily (except Wednesday) at 3:25 pm to reach Danapur at 11:30 pm same day. Two Amrit Bharat Express trains - one between Jogbani – Erode and the other between Saharsa – Chheharta (Amritsar) will also to be flagged off.

Together, these projects and services will significantly enhance both regional and long-distance rail travel for the people of Bihar.

Beyond the railway sector, the Prime Minister will lay foundation stone of 3x800 MW thermal power project at Pirpainti, Bhagalpur. The new project will be Bihar’s largest private sector investment worth Rs 25,000 crore.