Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching the Bima Sakhi Yojana from Panipat on December 9.

Around one lakh women from the state are expected to participate in the programme and it will be no less than a Mahakumbh, said Saini, interacting with the media persons in Ladwa on Sunday.

Duties have been assigned at the booth level across the state, he added.