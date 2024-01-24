PM to interact with young voters on National Voters Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to a large number of young voters on the National Voters Day on Thursday through a programme organised by the youth wing of the ruling BJP.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Tejasvi Surya told reporters that young voters played a key role in electing Modi as prime minister in 2014 and then his re-election in 2019.

‘They are very enthusiastic for electing Modi ji as prime minister for a third term,’ he told reporters.