PM to interact with ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ on Thursday via video conferencing, his office said.

The Yatra is being undertaken across the country with an aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time bound manner, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

In yet another step in this direction, Prime Minister Modi will launch Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra, it said.

The kendra will provide drones to women Self Help Groups (SHGs) so that this technology can be used by them for livelihood assistance, the statement said.

It said 15,000 drones will be provided to women SHGs in the course of the next three years.

Women will also be provided necessary training to fly and use drones.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will dedicate the landmark 10,000th Jan Aushadi Kendra at AIIMS, Deoghar.

Further, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also launch a programme to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country from 10,000 to 25,000.