PM to initiate debate on Vande Mataram in LS on December 8

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the debate on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha on December 8 while Home Minister Amit Shah will begin the discussion in the Rajya Sabha on December 9, sources said.

The debate on election reforms, which will cover all aspects of the contentious subject, including the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, is likely to be held in the Lok Sabha on December 9 and 10 while the discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the issue is likely to take place on December 10 and 11.

Sources privy to the deliberations confirmed that Prime Minister Modi will initiate the debate on National Song Vande Mataram at noon in the Lower House while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several other ministers will also participate in the day-long debate.

The last speaker in the Lok Sabha debate will be someone from the ruling BJP, the sources said. In the Rajya Sabha, the home minister will initiate the discussion while Leader of the Upper House J P Nadda will also take part during the debate.

On the debate on election reforms, the sources said, the discussion will cover all aspects of the broad subject and will not be confined only to the limited subject of the SIR. “Please note that the debate will be on the subject of election reforms and not just on the SIR or electoral reforms,” a source said.

The decisions on holding the debates on the two subjects were taken after an all-party meeting and the meetings of the Business Advisory Committee of the respective House.