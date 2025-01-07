PM to inaugurate slew of projects in Andhra today

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on Wednesday to lay the foundation for a few important projects and inaugurate a few others.

This will be Narendra Modi’s first visit to the state, after he assumed the office of PM for the third consecutive term in 2024. The NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh consisting of TDP, BJP and Janasena played a key role in forming the union government.

In an official press release on Tuesday, chief Secretary K Vijayanand said Modi will arrive in Visakhapatnam in a special aircraft at 4:15 pm on Wednesday and participate in a roadshow from 4:45 pm to 5:30 pm. He will be accompanied by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan during the roadshow.

Later, Modi will engage in the foundation laying ceremonies and inaugurations virtually. He will lay the foundation for a railway zone at Visakhapatnam and NTPC’s integrated green hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka, Nakkapalli mandal, Anakapalli district.

The green hydrogen hub is a joint green energy ecosystem initiative between NTPC Green Energy Limited and the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP).