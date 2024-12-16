PM to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 45K cr in Raj

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 24 projects worth more than Rs 46,300 crore during his visit to Jaipur on Tuesday.

Modi will participate in the ‘Ek Varsh-Parinam Utkarsh’ programme organised to mark the completion of one year of the Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan.

During the programme, which will be held in Dadiya near Sanganer, the prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 24 projects related to energy, road, railway and water.

Modi will inaugurate nine projects worth more than Rs 11,000 crore, which include seven projects of the central government. He will lay the foundation stone of 15 projects worth over Rs 35,300 crore, which include nine projects of the Centre and six of the state government, according to

an official statement.

The projects to be inaugurated during the event include Navnera Barrage, projects related to smart electricity transmission network and asset management system, electrification of Bhildi-Samdari-Luni-Jodhpur-Merta Road-Degana-Ratangarh section of railway and 12th package of Delhi-Vadodara Green Field Alignment (NH-148N).

These projects will help ease the movement of people and meet the energy requirements of the state, the statement said.