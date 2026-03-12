PM to inaugurate projects worth nearly Rs 48,000 cr during two-day Assam visit from Mar 13

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will roll out a series of development projects worth nearly Rs 48,000 crore during his two-day tour of Assam from Friday, officials said.

Modi will inaugurate, lay foundation stones and flag-off projects worth over Rs 47,800 crore across Kokrajhar, Guwahati and Silchar, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Thursday.

"On March 13, at around 1:30 pm, Prime Minister will perform bhoomi poojan, lay foundation stones and flag off projects worth over Rs 4,570 crore at Kokrajhar," it said.

Later in the day, Modi will perform bhoomi poojan, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation several projects to the tune of around Rs 19,680 crore in Guwahati, the PMO said.

"On March 14, at around 10:45 am, the Prime Minister will perform bhoomi poojan and dedicate to the nation various projects worth about Rs 23,550 crore at Silchar," it added.