PM to inaugurate newly-constructed flats for MPs in New Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 184 newly constructed Type-VII multi-storey flats for Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh Marg here on Monday.

On this occasion, the prime minister will plant a Sindoor sapling at the residential premise. He will also interact with ‘sramajeevis’ on this occasion and address the gathering, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The flats will be inaugurated at around 10 am on August 11, the statement said. The complex is designed to be self-sufficient and is equipped with a full range of modern amenities to address the functional needs of the members of the Parliament, it said.