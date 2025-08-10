PM to inaugurate newly-constructed flats for MPs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 184 newly constructed Type-VII multi-storey flats for Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh Marg here on Monday.

On this occasion, the prime minister will plant a Sindoor sapling at the residential premise. He will also interact with ‘sramajeevis’ on this occasion and address the gathering, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The flats will be inaugurated at around 10 am on August 11, the statement said. The complex is designed to be self-sufficient and is equipped with a full range of modern amenities to address the functional needs of the members of the Parliament, it said.

“Incorporating green technology, the project adheres to the standards of the GRIHA 3-star rating and complies with the National Building Code (NBC) 2016. These environmentally sustainable features are expected to contribute to energy conservation, renewable energy generation, and effective waste management,” the statement said.