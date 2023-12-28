PM to inaugurate multiple projects, flag off trains in Ayodhya on Dec 30

New Delhi: Ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a slew of development projects in the Uttar Pradesh city on December 30, including an airport and a redeveloped railway station, and flag off two new Amrit Bharat and six new Vande Bharat trains, his office said on Thursday.



Modi will launch projects worth more than Rs 11,100 crore to revamp civic facilities and develop world-class infrastructure in Ayodhya and projects worth over Rs 4,600 crore for other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Modi’s vision is to develop modern, world-class infrastructure in Ayodhya, improve connectivity and revamp its civic facilities, which also conform to the rich history and heritage of the city where devouts believe Lord Ram

was born.

“In realisation of this vision, a new airport, a new redeveloped railway station, newly redeveloped, widened and beautified roads and other civic infrastructure are being inaugurated in the city.

Further, foundation stones for many new projects will be laid that will contribute to the beautification and revamp of civic facilities in and around Ayodhya,” the statement said.

The first phase of the state-of-the-art airport has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,450 crore. Its terminal building will have an area of 6,500 square metres, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually.

The building’s facade depicts the architecture of the Ram temple while its interiors are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting Lord Ram’s life.

It is also equipped with various sustainability features, such as an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rain-water harvesting, landscaping with fountains, a water treatment plant, a sewage treatment plant, a solar power plant and many other facilities, to meet the five-star GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) ratings, the statement said.

The airport will improve connectivity in the region, leading to a boost in tourism, business activities and employment opportunities.

The first phase of the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station — named Ayodhya Dham Junction — has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore. The three-storey modern station building is equipped with all modern features, such as elevators, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloak rooms, child-care rooms and waiting halls, the statement added.

Referring to the Amrit Bharat trains, it said the new category of superfast passenger trains have locomotives at both ends for better acceleration.

The trains will provide improved facilities for rail passengers, such as beautiful and attractively-designed seats, better luggage racks, mobile charging points with suitable mobile holders, LED lights, CCTV cameras and a public information system.

Modi will also dedicate to the nation three railway projects worth Rs 2,300 crore to strengthen the rail infrastructure in the region.

To enhance accessibility to the upcoming Ram temple, the Prime Minister will inaugurate four newly-redeveloped, widened and beautified roads in Ayodhya — Rampath, Bhaktipath, Dharampath and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path.

Lord Ram’s idol will be consecrated at the under-construction temple in Ayodhya on January 22.