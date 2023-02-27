PM to inaugurate multiple dev projects in K’taka; will release installment of PM-KISAN

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on his fifth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year on Monday to inaugurate Shivamogga airport and lay foundation for various development projects in Belagavi.



According to an official statement, the Prime Minister will undertake a walkthrough and inspect the airport in Shivamogga.

The new airport has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The lotus shaped Passenger Terminal Building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour.

The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility of Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region.

Foundation stone for two railway projects, Shikaripura Ranebennur new Railway line and Koteganguru Railway coaching depot, will also be laid during the visit.

The Shivamogga Shikaripura Ranebennur new Railway line will be developed at a cost of Rs. 990 crore and will provide enhanced connectivity to Malnad region with Bengaluru-Mumbai mainline.

The Koteganguru railway coaching depot in Shivamogga city will be developed at an outlay of more than Rs 100 crore to help start new trains from Shivamogga and decongest maintenance facilities in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

The PM will lay the foundation stone for multiple road development projects worth more than Rs 215 crore, including construction of new bypass road for Shikaripura town connecting Byndur Ranebennur, widening of NH-169A from Megaravalli to Agumbe; and construction of a new bridge at Bharathipura in Teerthahalli Taluk.

He will also unveil and lay the foundation stone of multi-village schemes to the tune of over Rs 950 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

This includes inauguration of a scheme for Gowthamapura and 127 other villages and laying the foundation stone for three other schemes to be developed at a total cost of more than Rs 860 crore.

Prime Minister will also release the 13th installment of financial benefits worth Rs 16,800 crore to over eight crore eligible farmers under the flagship PM-KISAN scheme on Monday ahead of Holi and rabi harvesting at the event.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), eligible farmers are provided with a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each every four months. The fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.