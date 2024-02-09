PM to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of projects worth Rs 7,300 cr

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Sunday to dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs 7,300 crore in tribal-dominated Jhabua district, officials said.

PM Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple initiatives that will benefit the tribal population of the region, an official release said. He will disburse the monthly instalment of the Aahar Anudan Yojana to about two lakh women beneficiaries, under which Rs 1,500 per month is provided for nutritious food to women of various specially backward tribes of Madhya Pradesh.

He will distribute 1.75 lakh ‘adhikar abhilekh’ (record of rights) to beneficiaries of SVAMITVA Scheme, which will provide documentary evidence to people for the right to their land, it said.