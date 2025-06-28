PM to inaugurate Jain saint’s centenary birth anniversary event today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the centenary celebrations of Jain spiritual leader Acharya

Vidyanand Ji Maharaj’s birth anniversary here on Saturday.

A statement said the programme will mark the formal commencement of a year-long

tribute-paying exercise being organised by the Central government in collaboration with Bhagwan Mahaveer Ahimsa Bharti Trust.

Vidyanand was a revered Jain spiritual leader and social reformer.

The year-long celebration will include cultural, literary, educational, and spiritual initiatives

across the country, aimed at wcelebrating his life and legacy and spreading his message.

He authored more than 50 works on Jain philosophy and ethics, it said, adding he played an instrumental role in the restoration and revival of the ancient Jain temples

across India and worked for the

education, especially in Prakrit, Jain philosophy, and classical languages.