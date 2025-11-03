PM to inaugurate Emerging Science & Technology Innovation Conclave today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a Rs 1 lakh crore fund on Monday to promote private sector-driven investments in research and development as he inaugurates the first Emerging Science and Technology Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025 here.

ESTIC is billed as a flagship event of the government in the field of science and technology, and will be held every year.

The three-day conclave will bring together over 3,000 participants from academia, research institutions, industry and government, along with Nobel laureates, eminent scientists, innovators, and policymakers, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Sunday.

In a major boost to the R&D ecosystem in the country, the prime minister will launch a Rs 1 lakh crore Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme Fund. The scheme aims to

promote a private sector-driven research and development ecosystem in the country, the statement said.

Under the theme ‘Imagine, Innovate, Inspire’, the conclave will unite the entire Indian innovation ecosystem, including policymakers, top scientific minds, industry leaders, academia, startups, and researchers.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said ESTIC will serve as a platform to “identify gaps, forge partnerships, and co-create pathways that align science and technology with India’s developmental priorities”.

According to the statement, ESTIC will feature talks by leading scientists, panel discussions, presentations and technology showcases, providing a platform for collaboration among researchers, industry and young innovators to strengthen India’s science and technology ecosystem.