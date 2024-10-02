PM to inaugurate dung-based bio-CNG plant in MP’s Gwalior today

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate virtually a 100 TPD (tone per day) capacity cattle dung-based bio-CNG plant at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on October 2.



The PM will also attend a function of the Swachhata Hi Sewa Pakhwada (SHSP) closing ceremony, being organised in Bhopal, through video conferencing.

On this occasion, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will be present and development projects worth Rs 685 crore will be inaugurated and foundation stone under the Swachh Bharat Mission and AMRUT Yoajna will also be laid.

The CM will transfer Rs 69.42 lakh into the accounts of 2,314 Safai Mitras (each Rs 3,000) as an incentive of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation with a single click on getting a 3-star rating to the corporation in the Swachh Survekshan 2022. He will also felicitate CMOs of the ULBs who have performed outstandingly.

CM Yadav has expressed gratitude to PM Modi and his vision ‘waste to wealth’, and the saints who serve the Gau Maata at the Laal Tipara cow shelter, the state government will give full support for the expansion of this effort.

The bio-CNG plant has been set up in the 2-hectare area at the gaushala of Gwalior which is the country’s first advanced and self-reliant cow shelter.

For setting up the plant, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has funded Rs 32 crore under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy of the Companies Act 2013. Gwalior Municipal Corporation (GMC) has also assisted Rs 5 crore. The IOCL will maintain the plant too.

The plant will produce 3 tons of bio-CNG and 20 tons of nutrient-rich fertiliser per day using 100 tons of cow dung.

The bio-CNG project had been pending for a long time, but with the efforts of the then-

commissioner of the GMC Kishore Kanyal, its process was reinitiated and an MoU was signed with IOCL.

He reached out to IOCL officials and requested them to review the project, and as he promised, the commissioner issued the NOC within 24 hours.

Due to his intervention, the project capacity was also increased from 50 TPD to 100 TPD, and the cost escalated from Rs 15 crore to Rs 31 crore.

Notably, Asia’s largest bio-CNG plant has also been set up in Indore, which was also inaugurated by PM Modi.

The gaushala is being operated by the GMC and more than 10,000 cattle live there.