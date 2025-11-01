PM to inaugurate Chhattisgarh’s new Assembly building on Nov 1

RAIPUR: November 1 will mark a defining chapter in Chhattisgarh’s history as Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates the state’s new Legislative Assembly building to its people.

Twenty-five years after the state was carved out in 2000 and began its legislative journey from Raipur’s historic Rajkumar College, Chhattisgarh now steps into its Silver Jubilee year with a grand, modern and fully equipped permanent home for its democracy.

More than an architectural marvel, the building stands as a living emblem of Chhattisgarh’s rich culture, tradition, and faith.

Known as the “Rice Bowl of India,” Chhattisgarh’s agrarian soul has been intricately woven into the building’s design.

The ceiling of the Assembly chamber features sculpted motifs of rice stalks and leaves, symbolising the state’s agricultural heritage. Most of the doors and furniture have been handcrafted by the traditional wood artisans of Bastar, making the complex a rare confluence of indigenous craftsmanship and contemporary architecture.

Designed with both present and future needs in mind, the new Assembly building is a model of technological integration and foresight. It offers seamless digital infrastructure for paperless legislative proceedings, positioning Chhattisgarh among India’s “smart assemblies.”

The chamber itself is expandable to accommodate up to 200 members.

Built at a cost of Rs 324 crore, the complex spans 51 acres and is divided into three main wings—A, B and C.

Wing A houses the Assembly Secretariat; Wing B includes the main chamber, the Central Hall, and offices for the Chief Minister and the Speaker; Wing C accommodates ministerial offices. Every section has been planned for efficiency, accessibility, and aesthetic coherence.