PM to hoist saffron flag at Ram Temple in Ayodhya today

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on Tuesday to ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the spire of the Ram temple, symbolising the completion of its construction.

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the preparations here and issued necessary directions to the concerned officials.

The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length, bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Lord Rama, with an ‘Om’ inscribed on it along with the image of Kovidara tree, a statement issued by the prime minister’s office (PMO) said.

The sacred saffron flag will convey a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya, the PMO said.

The flag will rise atop a ‘shikhar’ constructed in the traditional north Indian Nagara architectural style, while the surrounding 800-metre Parkota, a circumambulatory enclosure built around the temple designed in the south Indian architectural

tradition, will showcase the temple’s diverse architecture, it said.

During his stay in Ayodhya, the prime minister will visit the Saptmandir, which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari.

This will be followed by a visit to the Sheshavtar Mandir. Modi will also visit the Mata Annapurna temple and perform ‘darshan’ and ‘pooja’ at the Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which will be followed by ‘darshan’ at the Ram Lalla Garbh Grah, the statement said.

At around noon, Prime Minister Modi will ceremonially hoist the saffron flag on the ‘shikhar’ of the Ram Mandir, symbolising the completion of the temple’s construction and ushering in a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity, the PMO statement said.

The Prime Minister will also address a gathering on the occasion.