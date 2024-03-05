PM to flag off new express train between Raxaul and Jogbani

Maligaon: In a bid to enhance rail connectivity, another new train services between Raxaul Jn. – Jogbani is being introduced. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will flag off the Inaugural Special Express of this train on March 6, 2024. The regular services of train bearing no. 15501/15502 (Raxaul Jn. – Jogbani – Raxaul Jn.) bi-weekly Express will start w.e.f. March 11, 2024. The express train will enhance rail connectivity for the people of Bihar,

fostering trade and other economic activities. The services of this train will run as per following details.

Inaugural special express train No. 05529 (Raxaul Jn.- Jogbani Inaugural Special) will depart from Raxaul Jn. at 15:00 hrs on March 6, 2024 (Wednesday) and will arrive at Jogbani at 00:30 hrs on next day.

During its regular services, train No. 15501 (Raxaul Jn.- Jogbani) express will depart from Raxaul Jn. at 12:40 hrs w.e.f. March 11, 2024 every Monday & Thursday and will arrive in Jogbani at 22:30 hrs on the same day. In return direction, train No. 15502 (Jogbani – Raxaul Jn.) express will depart from Jogbani at 23:45 hrs w.e.f. March 11, 2024 on every Monday & Thursday and will arrive at Raxaul Jn. at 11:15 hrs on the next day.