PM to embark on 2-day Assam visit from today to attend event on Bhupen Hazarika

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive here on a two-day visit to Assam on Saturday to pay tribute to Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika and unveil projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore in the state, officials said.

During his visit, the PM will also release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 to honour the legendary singer and a biography of the maestro titled ‘Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika’, they said.

The celebrations will include an 18-minute musical tribute by 1200 artistes who will render 14 evergreen songs of Hazarika in a medley. The prime minister will arrive here on Saturday at 4.20 pm and attend the meeting of Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrations at 5.15 pm, the officials said.