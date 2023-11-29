PM to distribute over 51K job letters to newly inducted employees on Nov 30

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted employees of different government departments on November 30 via video-conferencing and also address them, his office said on Tuesday.



The programme is being held at 37 locations across the country as part of the ‘Rozgar Mela’, and recruitment is taking place in various central government departments as well as state governments and UTs supporting this initiative, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The departments they will join are revenue, home affairs, higher education, school education and literacy, financial services, defence, health and family welfare, and labour and employment among others.

“Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the prime minister to accord highest priority to employment generation. It is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development,” the statement said.

The new appointees with their innovative ideas and role-related competencies will be contributing in the task of strengthening industrial, economic and social development of the nation, helping realise Modi’s vision of developed India, it added. The new appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through ‘Karmayogi Prarambh’, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal where more than 800 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format, it said.