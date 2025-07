PM to dedicate Rs 4,800 cr worth projects in TN

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate numerous projects besides dedicating to the nation various developmental initiatives, all totally worth over Rs 4,800 crore, in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi on July 26.

During his two-day visit to the state, the prime minister would participate in the commemoration of 1,000 years of the maritime expedition of Rajendra Chola I to South East Asia and the construction of the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple.

On July 27, he will be the chief guest at the grand finale of the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival celebrating the birth anniversary of the Chola king in Tiruchirappalli, and release a commemorative coin honouring Emperor Rajendra Chola.

In Thoothukudi, he would inaugurate the new terminal building at the airport,

developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore, and would undertake a walk through the new terminal building, a release here said.

The PM will dedicate to the nation two strategically significant highway projects - 4-laning of 50 km Sethiyathope–Cholapuram stretch of NH-36, developed for over Rs 2,350 crore under the Vikravandi–Thanjavur corridor, and 6-laning of the 5.16 km NH-138 Tuticorin Port Road, built at around Rs 200 crore. He would inaugurate North Cargo Berth–III with a cargo handling capacity of 6.96 MMTPA at V O Chidambaranar Port established at a cost of Rs 285 crore, and dedicate three key railway infrastructure projects in southern Tamil Nadu to boost sustainable and efficient connectivity namely the electrification of 90 km Madurai–Bodinayakkanur line, doubling of 21 km Nagercoil Town–Kanniyakumari section, and doubling of Aralvaymozhi–Nagercoil Junction (12.87 km) and Tirunelveli–Melappalayam (3.6 km) sections.

In addition, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) for the evacuation of electricity from Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4 (2×1000 MW).

This project, developed at a cost of around Rs 550 crore, will include a 400 kV (quad) double-circuit transmission line from Kudankulam to the Tuticorin-II GIS substation and associated terminal equipment.