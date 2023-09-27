PM to attend event marking 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, on two-day state visit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat from September 26 to 27, during which he will participate in a programme marking the completion of 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit and dedicate to the nation as well as lay the foundation stone of projects worth crores of rupees.



The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit started in 2003 when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat.

On September 27, around 10 am, the prime minister will participate in the programme marking the completion of 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

After that, around 12:45 pm, he will reach Bodeli in Chhotaudepur where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 5,200 crore.

The prime minister will participate in the programme marking the completion of 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at the Science City in Ahmedabad. It will witness participation of industry associations, prominent personalities from the areas of trade and commerce, young entrepreneurs and students of higher and technical education colleges among others, the statement said.