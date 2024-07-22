‘PM to attend 25th anniversary Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 in Ladakh’

Leh/Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Ladakh on July 26 to attend the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, an official said on Sunday, as Lt Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra reviewed arrangements for the visit.

The grand celebrations to mark the ‘Rajat Jyanti’ of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war are scheduled to be conducted at Drass in Kargil district from July 24 to 26. Mishra held a meeting at the Lt Governor’s secretariat here to discuss the arrangements for the PM’s visit to the Kargil War Memorial at Drass, an official spokesman said.

The Lt Governor informed the meeting that PM Modi would be visiting the memorial on July 26 and attend the

25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.