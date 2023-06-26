PM to address BJP workers of 10L booths from MP on June 27

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address party workers who connect digitally from 10L booths nationwide, from Bhopal of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and conclude a yatra launched in respect to the tribal queen, Durgavati in Shahdol, on June 27.



During his visit to MP, the PM will also flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains (Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal-Jabalpur) from the state capital and distribute Ayshman Cards in a programme, too in Shahdol.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP state government introduced the six-day-long ‘Veerangana Rani Durgavati Gourav Yatra’; (VRDGY). Chief Minister Chouhan flagged off it from Blaghat on June 22.

“Warrior queen, Durgawati ji was a symbol of India's self-determination, she fought Mughal emperor Akbar till the last breath for her Swadharma, Swaraj, culture and self-respect”, CM Chouhan said while paying tribute to the tribal queen.

The CM also said that the PM visit is a fortune for the state and with his dignified presence, the day is going to be graven with golden letters.

“Modi ji will address nationwide the party workers of 10 Lakh booths digitally from Motilal Nehru Stadium of the city, where he will also interact with selected 3245 booth-level cadres who arrived here to join the two-day programme being organised under the ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot’ campaign”, BJP’s state office secretary Dr Raghvendra Sharma told Millennium Post.

Party chief J P Nadda would launch the training programme on June 26 and inaugurate an exhibition to be organised to highlight the achievements during 9 years of the Modi government, Sharma also said. Modi Ji’s would hold a roadshow, around 600 metres long in the city from T T Nagar to Police Ground, he further said.

After getting tips from the senior leaders, the selected booth-level workers will be deployed for seven days in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram where Assembly elections are due this year. They will tour every Mandal of the five states.

The PM will also kickstart a mission for the eradication of Sickle Cell Anaemia disease nationwide from Shahdol, a tribal-dominated division. The initiative has been taken by the MP government to eradicate the disease which is mostly reported in tribal communities. During the programme, Modi will launch the distribution of PVC Ayushman Cards, under the scheme, 1 crore cards will be -distributed to beneficiaries in the state.