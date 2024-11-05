PM terms JMM-led coalition ‘Mafia ka Ghulam’ and ‘Gushpaithiya Bandhan’

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a no-holds-barred attack on the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, labelling it a ‘Ghuspaithiya Bandhan’ (infiltrators’ alliance) for “supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators”.

He also accused the Congress of converting schools, colleges and universities as minority institutions to devoid SCs, STs and OBCs of reservation.

The PM asserted that only the BJP can provide “Suvidha, Suraksha, Sthirta and Samriddhi” (facilities, security, stability and prosperity), and accused the JMM-led regime in Jharkhand of becoming “Mafia ka Ghulam” (mafia’s slave) and engaging in corruption and scams.

Scams by coalition leaders in Jharkhand have become an industry and corruption has devoured the state like termites, he alleged.

“Appeasement politics has reached its zenith in Jharkhand where the JMM-led coalition is busy supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators. If this continues, the state’s tribal population will shrink. This is a threat to the tribal society and the country. This coalition has become a ‘Gushpaithiya Bandhan’ and ‘Mafia ka Ghulam’,” Modi claimed at a rally in Garhwa.

This was his first visit to Jharkhand following the announcement of Assembly elections, scheduled on November 13 and November 20 with counting of votes on November 23, and also any prime minister’s maiden visit to Garhwa.

“Termites of corruption make the country hollow. In Jharkhand, the JMM, Congress and RJD have crossed all limits as far as corruption is concerned. This has impacted the poor, Dalits, tribals and the backward communities. The CM, and MLAs and MPs of the JMM-led coalition are neck-deep in corruption,” the PM alleged.

Modi accused the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance of using Bangladeshi infiltrators for “vote bank politics”, enabling their settlement in Jharkhand, deeming it a threat to the state’s social structure. He emphasised the urgency of the situation, saying, “It is ‘Roti, Beti, Maati’s pukar’ (call of bread, daughter and land) to form BJP-NDA sarkar in Jharkhand.”

“If Saraswati Vandana is prevented in schools, you can understand the level of threat,” he said, adding that curfews during festivals like Durga Puja have become common.

Modi alleged that the JMM-led ruling coalition in the state has put tribal “identity, dignity and existence” at stake by “facilitating” Bangladeshi infiltrators to make fake documents.

“Infiltrators are snatching your daughters, grabbing land and devouring your bread,” he said, claiming that efforts were being made to change Jharkhand’s demography.

The PM said that if the BJP is voted to power in the state, it will bring a stringent legislation to return land grabbed by infiltrators.

Addressing another rally at Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district, the PM said he worships those who have been rejected by the others.

“Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar has ensured the provision of reservation to protect tribal rights but Nehru ji had opposed it. The Gandhi family opposed reservation till they were in control of power post-Nehru. Now once again they have openly announced that they will scrap reservations for tribals. They will snatch tribal reservations and hand it over to their vote bank,” he said.

“They (Congress) have devised one more strategy. They are declaring schools, colleges and universities as minority institutions. By doing this, the reservation of tribals, Dalits and backward castes is being stopped. Beware of this conspiracy by Congress,” he added.

The PM said Jharkhand has become a hub for sand smuggling and claimed that rumour-mongering has turned into an industry in the state, with “one family active in Delhi and another in Jharkhand”.

He criticised the Congress for spreading falsehoods since Independence, and claimed that AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge admitted that the party makes false guarantees.