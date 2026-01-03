PM stays silent whenever poor die: Rahul blasts BJP over Indore tragedy

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the BJP's double-engine government in Madhya Pradesh after at least 10 people died allegedly due to contaminated water in Indore and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is always silent whenever poor die.

Gandhi alleged that Madhya Pradesh has become the epicentre of misgovernance and cited various instances of casualties reportedly due to cough syrups, poor hygiene at government hospitals and now due to contaminated water.

"Not water, but poison was distributed in Indore, and the administration remained in deep slumber," he said in a post on X in Hindi.