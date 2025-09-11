PM speaks to Meloni; discusses EU-India FTA, Ukraine conflict

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni the proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Union (EU) and thanked her for supporting it.

In a phone conversation, Modi also discussed with Meloni ways to end the conflict in Ukraine as well as the implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEEC).

“Had an excellent conversation with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. We reaffirmed our joint commitment to deepen India-Italy Strategic Partnership, and shared interest in bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine,” Modi said on X.

“Thanked PM Meloni for Italy’s proactive support for concluding a mutually beneficial India-EU trade agreement and promoting connectivity through the IMEEEC initiative,” he said.

India and the EU are looking at firming up the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) by the end of this year. The two sides are holding the 13th round of negotiations in New Delhi this week.

India and the EU relaunched the negotiations for the free trade agreement (FTA) in June 2022 after a gap of over eight years.

An Indian readout said the two leaders reviewed and positively assessed the developments in bilateral strategic partnership across sectors such as investment, defence, security, space, science and technology, education, people-to-people ties and

counter-terrorism.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment towards further deepening of the partnership, in line with the joint strategic action plan 2025-29, it said.

“They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They agreed on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. PM Modi reiterated India’s full support for efforts in this direction,” the

readout noted.

It said Meloni reiterated Italy’s strong support for conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU free trade agreement at the earliest, and for the success of the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in 2026.

The leaders also agreed on taking steps to promote connectivity under IMEEEC initiative.

The IMEEC initiative was firmed up on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi in 2023.

Billed as a pathbreaking initiative, it envisages a vast road, railroad and shipping networks among Saudi Arabia, India, the US and Europe with an aim to ensure integration among Asia, Middle East and West.