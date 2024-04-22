PM slams Congress ‘Maovadi thinking’ on property seizure

Lucknow: During an electrifying election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress and its allies, accusing them of harboring intentions to redistribute people’s property if they ascend to power in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.



“Congress and the INDI alliance have their eyes on your earnings and your property,” PM Modi warned, highlighting what he perceives as a nefarious agenda. He pointed out that recent statements from Congress leaders suggest a plan to scrutinise individuals’ income and assets, with the ultimate goal of seizing all property and redistributing it. “The ‘Shehzada’ of Congress says that if their government comes to power, they will investigate who earns how much, who has how many properties,” he exclaimed, citing the intentions revealed by the Congress leadership. Drawing parallels with Maoist and communist ideologies, PM Modi cautioned against the implementation of such policies, which, he argued, have led to the ruin of many countries. “This is Maovadi thinking, this is the thinking of communists,” he emphasised, painting a grim picture of the consequences of adopting such approaches. The Prime Minister did not mince words in his criticism of dynastic politics, particularly targeting Congress leaders whom he accused of enriching themselves at the expense of the nation’s citisens. “These dynastic individuals have enriched themselves at the expense of the nation’s citizens, never giving back from their vast wealth to the poor,” he remarked, alleging a self-serving agenda.

Emphasizing the BJP’s contributions to Uttar Pradesh’s development, PM Modi highlighted the state’s transformation into a hub for self-reliant India and industrial growth under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership. PM Modi also underscored his government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, citing the laws against triple talaq and the easing of visa rules for Haj pilgrimage as examples of proactive measures taken. “The lives of many daughters were destroyed by triple talaq. Now, Modi has ensured their safety by making laws against triple talaq,” he declared, highlighting the government’s efforts to protect women’s rights.