PM slams Cong, SP for nepotism, launches Rs 6,700 crore projects

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) of practicing nepotism and following a policy of appeasement, which he claimed had hindered Varanasi’s development for years. Speaking at an event where he inaugurated and laid the foundation for projects worth over Rs 6,700 crore, Modi highlighted the transformation of Varanasi under his leadership, contrasting it with the previous decade’s neglect.



Addressing a large gathering at the Sigra Sports Complex, Modi said: “What was the mentality due to which Kashi was deprived of development? Remember the situation 10 years ago, Varanasi had to yearn for development. The reason is nepotism and the politics of appeasement. Be it the Samajwadi Party or the Congress, the development of Varanasi was neither their priority nor will it be in the future.”

Highlighting the rapid progress in recent years, Modi said that development initiatives worth over Rs 15 lakh crore have been launched within just 125 days, and these projects are now being discussed in every household. He emphasized his government’s dual focus on enhancing convenience for citizens and creating employment opportunities. “New highways, railway routes, and airports are being built across the country. This is not just a matter of stone and iron; it is about making life easier for people and creating jobs for the youth,” he said.

Among the newly announced projects in Varanasi is the extension of the runway, a new terminal building, and related work at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, costing around Rs 2,870 crore. Additionally, 16 projects worth over Rs 3,200 crore aim to further transform the region.

Inauguration of RJ Sankara Eye Hospital

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, a facility run by the Kanchi Math, emphasizing the changing identity of Varanasi as both a spiritual and healthcare hub. “For a long time, Kashi’s identity has been that of a center of religion and spirituality. Now, it is also set to emerge as a major center for healthcare,” Modi remarked during the inauguration ceremony. The hospital aims to serve people from 20 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and neighboring areas in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

The prime minister, reciting the Sanskrit prayer “Tamaso ma jyotirgamay (lead me from darkness to light),” said he felt “blessed” to return to his constituency. He also paid tribute to his friend and prominent investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, after whom the eye hospital is named. “I remember requesting Sankara Eye Hospital to come to Varanasi. I am thankful that the people of Kashi have been heard,” he said.

Modi also took aim at previous governments for neglecting healthcare facilities in eastern Uttar Pradesh. “During their rule, health facilities in Purvanchal, including Varanasi, were completely ignored,” he charged, referring to the lack of treatment centers for encephalitis that led to numerous child deaths. “In the past decade, more than 10,000 new beds have been added in primary and community healthcare centers across Purvanchal,” he said, highlighting the progress under his government. He outlined a five-pillar strategy for India’s healthcare, emphasizing prevention, timely diagnosis, affordable treatment, access to care in smaller towns, and the use of technology. “Protecting every individual from illness is a priority of India’s health policy,” Modi said, stressing that preventing diseases is essential to lifting people out of poverty.

Throughout his speech, Modi reiterated the BJP’s commitment to inclusive development, contrasting it with what he described as the opposition’s neglect. “The BJP government runs on the ideology of ‘sabka vikas’ (development for all),” he asserted, emphasizing the party’s focus on bringing infrastructure and opportunities to all regions, including his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. As he concluded his address, the Prime Minister was met with enthusiastic cheers from the crowd, with chants of “Har Har Mahadev” resonating through the venue.