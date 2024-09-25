PM SHRI Yojana launched in Chh’garh, CM Sai lauds effort

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has extended his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inclusion of 78 more schools from Chhattisgarh under the PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) Yojana, aimed at transforming these institutions into model schools.

With this latest approval, the total number of PM SHRI schools in the state has increased from 263 to 341. Sai praised the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ and acknowledged his unwavering efforts towards realising a developed India. He highlighted that the PM SHRI Yojana’s focus on upgrading educational infrastructure and enhancing the quality of education will be pivotal in achieving this goal.

The CM also shared that these PM SHRI schools will feature modern science laboratories, libraries, and vocational training centres in consonance with the National Education Policy 2020, which aims to enhance educational

standards.