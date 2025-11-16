PM Shri Modi Hails Chhattisgarh CM Shri Vishnu Deo Sai at Tribal Pride Day Event in Gujarat

Raipur: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai for his leadership, saying the state is undergoing a “transformation” under his watch. The remarks came during his address at the national Tribal Pride Day celebrations held in Dediapada, Gujarat.

Shri Modi said the increasing participation of tribal communities in national leadership is emerging as a defining feature of India’s development story, and highlighted Chhattisgarh’s “critical role” in this shift.

He stressed that democratic participation is essential for the progress of any society and pointed out that Chhattisgarh, under a tribal chief minister, is witnessing “broad-based development and clear, positive progress across sectors.”

The PM added that tribal representation across governance, service delivery and development demonstrates the real strength of the mantra “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

Shri Modi also referred to his recent visit to Raipur, where he inaugurated the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial and Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum. Describing it as a “grand symbol” of the state’s tribal history, traditions, art and sacrifice, he said the museum would stand as a national heritage for future generations.

The PM’s strong acknowledgement of Chhattisgarh’s tribal community, culture and ongoing welfare efforts has been widely welcomed in the state.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s remarks, CM Shri Vishnu Deo Sai said Modi’s praise had boosted the morale of the people of Chhattisgarh. He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to working on the PM’s guiding principles of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.”

Shri Sai said that under Shri Modi’s guidance, the state had achieved significant momentum in tribal empowerment, expansion of basic amenities, education, healthcare, livelihood opportunities and cultural preservation.

Expressing gratitude, he described the PM as “the pride of the nation” and said the tribal community remained thankful for his affection and support. “Every word he speaks for Chhattisgarh is like nectar,” Shri Sai added, pledging renewed dedication to the service of “Chhattisgarh Mahtari.”

Reiterating his commitment to accelerating the state’s developmental pace, the chief minister said Chhattisgarh would contribute fully to the Prime Minister’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat” by building a “Viksit Chhattisgarh.”

Shri Sai concluded by saying the state government is continuously working to protect the identity, self-respect and aspirations of the tribal community, and expressed confidence that, with the Prime Minister’s blessings, the development journey would become more dynamic, effective and far-reaching.