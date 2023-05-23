PM showcases India as reliable partner of Pacific island nation

Port Moresby: Eyeing to bolster India’s footprint in the Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday showcased New Delhi as a “reliable” partner of the Pacific island nations as he said those considered trustworthy were “not standing by” the region in times of need, in what is being seen as an oblique reference to China.



A friend in need is a friend indeed, Modi told top leaders of 14 Pacific Island nations at a summit, assuring that India is ready to share its capabilities and experiences with the region “without any hesitation” and that “we are with you in every way.”

Referring to adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic and other global developments, Modi said India stood by the Pacific Island nations in the challenging time and conveyed to them that they can rely on New Delhi as it respects their priorities and its approach for cooperation is based on human values.

“Those whom we considered trustworthy, it turned out that they were not standing by our side in times of need. During these challenging times, an old saying has proven true: ‘A Friend in need is a friend indeed’,” he said at the FIPIC (Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation) summit without naming any country.

“I am glad that India stood with its Pacific island friends during this challenging time. Whether it was vaccines or essential medicines, wheat or sugar; India, in line with its capabilities, has been assisting all partner countries,” he said.

The prime minister, who arrived here on Sunday on the second leg of his three-nation tour, also underlined the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific for the Pacific Island nations and said India respects the sovereignty and integrity of all countries.

“India respects your priorities. It feels proud to be your development partner.

Whether it’s humanitarian assistance or your development, you can count India as a reliable partner. Our perspective is based on human values,” he said.

Modi’s comments at the FIPIC (Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation) summit in this capital city of Papua New Guinea came amid China’s aggressive behaviour in the region as well as its efforts to expand influence in the Pacific island nations. Explaining India’s priorities for the island nations, Modi said: “For me, you are not small island states, but large ocean countries. It is this vast ocean that connects India with all of you. Indian philosophy has always viewed the world as one family.”

He also announced a series of new development initiatives by India in the areas of healthcare and cyberspace including establishing a super-specialty cardiology hospital in Fiji, assistance in setting up of dialysis units in all 14 Pacific island countries as well as sea ambulances for the countries.

Modi announced bringing Jan Aushadhi Centers to the island nations for ensuring medicines at affordable prices besides a project for the development of the small and medium enterprise sector in every Pacific Island country.