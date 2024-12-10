‘PM should visit Manipur, HM Shah should resign on moral grounds’

New Delhi: The INDIA Bloc parties from Manipur on Monday held a protest here demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the violence-hit state and Home Minister Amit Shah resign on “moral grounds”. The parties that have also been pressing for Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s sacking held the demonstration at Jantar Mantar “for an immediate restoration of peace and normalcy” in Manipur which, they said, has been “burning for the last 19 months”. Several Opposition leaders, including Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, Congress’ deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and CPI general secretary D Raja, participated in the protest.