PM should quit public life for indulging in Hindu-Muslim rhetoric, says Kharge

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should walk the talk and quit public life for indulging in Hindu-Muslim rhetoric everyday and “fostering hatred” in society, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said.

IKharge alleged PM Modi’s intentions are not clean as he is giving daily “hate speeches” with Hindu-Muslim rhetoric during the poll campaign.

Noting that the PM talks about “taking away buffaloes” and “giving 15 percent budget to Muslims”, Kharge said, “By saying such things, he is himself creating division in society”. “On the other hand he claims that he has no right to be in public life if he talks Hindu-Muslim. As you talk such things everyday, you should quit public life,” the Congress president said.

Urging Modi to see his own record of speeches on Hindu-Muslim, the Congress president said on this too, “he is speaking a lie”. In an interview, Modi said he has never uttered a word against minorities, and the BJP has “not just today but never” acted against them. He, however, made it clear that he is not ready to accept anyone as “special citizens”. Modi also accused the Congress of constantly violating the secular spirit of the Constitution, and claimed that his campaign speeches are aimed at exposing the Opposition parties’ bid to appease minorities with vote bank politics.

Kharge called Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Jhoothon Ka Sardar’ and accused him of lying about Congress’s manifesto to mislead the public. “If a PM sitting in such a position says these things, then what should we say? Should such people be given votes again?” he asked the gathering.