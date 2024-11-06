PM should not speak like ‘villain from C-grade Hindi film’: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lowering the level of discourse during the election campaign and claimed it showed that the BJP was losing Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

After alleging that the INDIA bloc will snatch the “magalsutra” in his Lok Sabha campaign speeches, Modi has stooped to calling the opposition alliance “ghuspaithiya bandhan” (an alliance of infiltrators) and claiming it will “snatch daughters and food” in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the party said.

Congress leader Pawan Khera stated that it is unbecoming of a prime minister to use language similar to that of a “cheap villain from a C-grade Hindi film” and he should uphold the dignity of his office.

Taking a dig, he also asked if Modi was criticising Home Minister Amit Shah’s work by claiming that infiltrators had free rein in Jharkhand.

“The level of the prime minister’s language in electioneering is falling very fast. In Lok Sabha polls, while fearing defeat, he sought to divide society by spewing venom among communities. They did not get enough votes and today they are running a coalition government,” he said. “In the Lok Sabha elections, it started with buffalo, mutton, fish, mangalsutra, Muslim, and by the time it came to Jharkhand elections, it has reached to daughter and bread.

“He used to say INDIA people will take away your daughters and mangalsutra and is now running a government in alliance with other partners,” Khera said in a post in Hindi on X.

In a video message also posted on X, the Congress leader claimed the BJP’s prospects are even worse in Jharkhand and Maharashtra and “they know they are losing”.

“He is now again talking of ‘ghuspaithiya’ sarkar, that it will snatch your daughters and food. But, border security is under them as he has been in government for over 10 years. Who is giving this certificate to the BSF, the Home Minister, Rajnath Singh or are you criticising your foreign policy,” Khera alleged.

The Congress spokesperson wondered if the prime minister is publicly criticising Home Minister Amit Shah with such statements. “Whatever their differences, he should improve his language. Such language and dialogues are not befitting of the prime minister’s post,” he said.

“Such dialogues are spoken by a cheap villain of a C-grade Hindi film and do not behove him. You must improve upon your language,” he said

Accusing the prime minister of having “lost personal respect”, Khera said, “At least maintain the respect and reputation of the position you hold”.