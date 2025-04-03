‘PM should explain why we are normalising relations with China’

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties by India and China is a clear signal that the Modi government has decided to accept the “greatest loss of Indian territory in decades, surrendering over 2,000 sq km of land in Ladakh in the guise of disengagement”.

In a statement, Congress General Secretary, Communications, Jairam Ramesh demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take the people of the country into confidence and explain why he is normalising relations with China.

He said there is consistency in the Prime Minister’s approach, which started with his “clean chit” to China after the Galwan incident and alleged that the government has failed to assuage widespread concerns over the India-China agreement that represents a major “setback to India’s territorial integrity and national interest”.

“We reiterate our demand that the Prime Minister take the people into confidence on this issue of critical national importance and explain why we are normalising relations with China and deepening our economic dependence on them even as our territorial integrity remains so gravely compromised,” Ramesh said in his statement. He said yesterday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong jointly cut a cake to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and China and President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged greetings with their respective Chinese counterparts President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

“What takes the cake is how this is a clear signal that the Modi government has decided to accept the greatest loss of Indian territory in decades, surrendering over 2,000 sq km of land in Ladakh in the guise of disengagement.

“There is a consistency in the PM’s pusillanimous approach to China. It started with the infamous public clean chit he gave to China, when he declared ‘Na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai’ on live television, only four days after 20 of our brave soldiers made the supreme sacrifice in Galwan on 15 June 2020,” the Congress leader said.

“It continues today in the Modi Government’s failure to safeguard our sovereignty while pursuing normalisation with China. More than four months after the signing of the disengagement agreement of 21 October 2024, the Indian government has failed to assuage widespread concerns that the agreement represents a major setback to India’s territorial integrity and national interest,” he said.